'White Lotus' Star Lukas Gage Asks Court Not to Award Spousal Support to Ex Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage responded to his estranged husband Chris Appleton’s divorce — and the White Lotus actor said he’s on the same page with keeping their assets separate. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Thursday, Gage told the court he agreed with the divorce proceeding.

Gage listed the date of separation as November 10, 2023. He agreed that “irreconcilable differences” have caused the relationship to suffer. The couple had no children. However, Gage did request that neither party be awarded spousal support pursuant to the parties’ postnuptial agreement executed on May 3, 2023.

Gage said that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligation of each party are his separate property. He said there were no community assets. Gage asked that both parties pay their own legal fees in the case. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage after 6 months of marriage.

The 40-year-old hairstylist listed the date of separation as the date of filing. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In his filing, Appleton also revealed the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Kardashian had suggested the couple sign the prenup on her Hulu show.

"Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup," she told Gage while Appleton worked on her hair. "Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.” Sources told TMZ that Chris tried to make the marriage work but his efforts were unsuccessful. An insider said Chris believed the divorce was the best decision for himself.

Appleton and Gage were married at the Little White Chapel in April 2023. Kim Kardashian was present for the ceremony. The romance was quick with the couple getting engaged only a few months after going public with their relationship.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources close to the situation told us the claims Gage cheated on Appleton were not true. A source told Us Weekly that Gage had been unfaithful but a source told us that the accusation was baseless.