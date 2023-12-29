Your tip
Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky 'Drifted Apart as a Couple' After Spending Holidays Separately: Report

Source: MEGA

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have allegedly “drifted apart as a couple."

By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Trouble in paradise? Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, have allegedly “drifted apart as a couple” after going on separate vacations and not spending the holidays together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come after the Hemsworth family was spotted putting up their Christmas tree without the Thor actor earlier this month, a source close to the couple revealed that the pair are “growing apart.”

According to the insider, there is a “question mark” regarding the status of Hemsworth and Pataky’s marriage.

The source also suggested there are “red flags” in the couple’s relationship and that “things have definitely changed.”

“The status of Chris and Elsa's marriage is a question mark,” the insider spilled to In Touch magazine this week. “The separate vacations are a huge red flag, but it's more than that.”

“They're still very much a united family, but they've drifted apart as a couple,” the source continued. “They were the perfect husband-and-wife team for so long – both gorgeous, beautiful kids. Everything seemed picture-perfect.”

“But things have definitely changed,” the insider said, adding that Hemsworth wants a “simpler life” while Pataky “wants more.”

Questions about the status of the couple’s marriage arose earlier this year after it was revealed that the Avengers star, 40, and Pataky, 47, were spending large amounts of time away from each other.

While Hemsworth was not spotted at the family’s Byron Bay, Australia mansion to put up the Christmas tree this earlier month, fans also noticed that he and his wife were taking separate vacations.

“Haven't seen you and Chris together in a while,” one concerned fan wrote on Pataky’s Instagram. “Hope all is good.”

“Where is Chris?” pressed another worried follower.

Pataky traveled to Japan with the pair’s nine-year-old sons – Tristan and Sasha – in October while Hemsworth took the couple’s 11-year-old daughter – India – to Iceland.

The couple then took separate vacations again in November when Pataky traveled to Spain for an awards ceremony while the Spiderhead star flew to Abu Dhabi with his brothers, Liam and Luke Hemsworth.

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot 13 years ago on December 26, 2010.

Hemsworth again jetted off to Brazil earlier this month to promote his latest film, Furiosa, alongside co-star Anya-Taylor Joy. Pataky and the couple’s three children did not join him on the trip.

The rumors that Hemsworth and his wife have “drifted apart as a couple” come 13 years after the pair tied the knot on December 26, 2010.

Hemsworth and Pataky welcomed their daughter, India, in 2012 and their twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in 2014.

The Hemsworth family left Los Angeles for New South Wales in 2015.

