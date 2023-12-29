'The New John Kerry': Fourth Grader, 9, Confronts Nikki Haley for 'Flip-flopping' on Donald Trump
Nikki Haley was dubbed the “new John Kerry” by a fourth grader in New Hampshire this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest incident to come as the 2024 GOP primary candidate continues to face backlash for controversial remarks about slavery and the Civil War, Haley was confronted by a nine-year-old elementary school student in North Conway on Thursday.
The young critic cited GOP primary candidate Chris Christie and argued that Haley “flip-flopped” on her support for Donald Trump between the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the presidential election scheduled for next year.
“Chris Christie thinks you’re a flip-flopper on the Donald Trump issue, and honestly, I agree with him. You’re basically the new John Kerry,” the boy, later identified as Adam, charged. “If you remember Kerry from 2004.”
“How can you change your opinion like that in just eight years?” Adam asked. “And will you pardon Donald Trump?”
The former South Carolina governor commended her fourth-grade critic. Haley said she was “very proud” of Adam for attending Thursday’s Q&A event and for asking such a knowledgeable question. She then attempted to answer the hardball query.
“The first thing I will tell you is that politics is about distraction,” Trump’s former UN ambassador responded.
“I told you that I agreed with a lot of his policies. But do I think he’s the right president to go forward? No,” Haley continued. “We can’t handle the chaos anymore.”
The 2024 GOP primary candidate went on to address Christie. Haley claimed that the former New Jersey governor was “obsessed” with ex-President Trump while she was “thinking bigger than that.”
“I mean God bless him, he’s a friend. He’s obsessed with Trump,” Haley said. “He sleeps, eats, and breathes it every day. I’m thinking bigger than that. If we do that, we’re no different than Trump.”
Also surprising was the fact that Haley suggested she would pardon Trump if named the GOP nominee and elected president in the 2024 race for the White House next year.
“What’s in the best interest of the country is not to have an 80-year-old man sitting in jail that continues to divide our country,” she told the nine-year-old.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the John Kerry incident in North Conway on Thursday came hours after Haley faced backlash for remarks about slavery and the Civil War.
The 2024 GOP primary candidate failed to mention slavery when asked about causes that led to the Civil War during another Q&A campaign event in Berlin, New Hampshire on Wednesday.
Although Haley later backtracked and acknowledged that “of course the Civil War was about slavery,” she came under fire from a multitude of critics.