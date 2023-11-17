'Don't Interrupt Me!': Watch Chris Christie Spar With Newsmax Host in Heated Exchange Over Trump
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie defended his approach of going after GOP rival Donald Trump in a fiery exchange with Newsmax host Eric Bolling this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bolling suggested focusing his efforts on defeating President Joe Biden during Christie's appearance on The Balance as the two shouted over each other.
Bolling noted how his fellow presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are "going after the left or the wokeists" and questioned Christie's own plan of action.
"Going after Trump doesn't seem to be working. I mean, is it time to change the strategy?" Bolling asked, stating that he is a number's guy and the polling isn't looking promising for Christie. "You still have a year."
Christie stood by his game plan and said he feels confident that is the right decision.
"The guy who's 20 points ahead is the guy you have to beat to be the nominee, Eric and that's why I think the Haley and DeSantis strategy is so ineffective and why Ron DeSantis is now in single digits in New Hampshire, because he's not making the case against the one person who you need to beat if you want to be the Republican nominee for president, and that's Donald Trump," Christie told Bolling.
"And by the way, the reason I make that case is not just because I want to win, but I want our party to win, and he [Trump] will not beat Joe Biden from, you know, a courtroom in Washington, D.C., where he's being tried for crimes."
Christie went on to highlight that Mark Meadows, one of the founders of the Freedom Caucus and his chief of staff, "is going to testify that Donald Trump committed crimes" amid his many legal battles and four indictments.
"You would call him a hero weeks ago!" he doubled down.
As Bolling started to interject, Christie yelled, "Don't interrupt me when I start to say things that make people uncomfortable!"
"I think we deserve better as the Republican Party and as the United States than a guy who's going to be convicted of felonies this April," Christie continued while railing against Trump, to which Bolling scoffed and asked, "By who, Chris? By a bunch of liberal Democrats that are trying to take him down because they fear him."
Christie fired back, "No! I'm not gonna put up with you saying that."
The politician said it will only be a matter of time until he is vindicated. "When Mark Meadows gets on that stand, everything I've been saying about Donald Trump that you've been making fun of me about for months is going to wind up being true. The truth is coming, baby. The truth is coming."