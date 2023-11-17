'Don't Interrupt Me!': Watch Chris Christie Spar With Newsmax Host in Heated Exchange Over Trump

"The guy who's 20 points ahead is the guy you have to beat to be the nominee, Eric and that's why I think the Haley and DeSantis strategy is so ineffective and why Ron DeSantis is now in single digits in New Hampshire, because he's not making the case against the one person who you need to beat if you want to be the Republican nominee for president, and that's Donald Trump," Christie told Bolling.

"And by the way, the reason I make that case is not just because I want to win, but I want our party to win, and he [Trump] will not beat Joe Biden from, you know, a courtroom in Washington, D.C., where he's being tried for crimes."