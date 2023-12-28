'Didn't Offer Me That Grace': Ousted CNN Host Don Lemon Blasts Nikki Haley Over Civil War Remarks After 'Past Her Prime' Drama
Former CNN host Don Lemon called out Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for seeking "grace" over a "poor choice of words" after her recent blunder led to relentless backlash, stating that she didn't give him the same respect.
As we previously reported, Haley became a trending topic on X today after declining to say that slavery was a cause of the U.S. Civil War during a New Hampshire town hall, later clarifying why she discussed the role of government when a voter asked the question, RadarOnline.com can report.
"Of course the Civil War was about slavery," she explained in a follow-up interview. "We know that. That's the easy part of it. What I was saying was: What does it mean to us today?"
"What it means to us today is about freedom," Haley continued. "That's what that was all about."
Lemon, for his part, has weathered controversy himself. He was ousted from his longtime network in April following a brief but controversial morning show tenure, during which he faced criticism for comments he made on-air about women and aging back in February.
"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," said Lemon during one panel discussion. "I think it's the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
Lemon faced intense scrutiny at the time and issued a public apology, revealing he regretted his choice of words while stating that a "woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally."
"Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job," Haley tweeted in response back in February. "BTW it's always the liberals who are the most sexist."
After learning that Haley is now being dragged for her own remarks, Lemon weighed in.
"Nikki Haley wants grace for using a poor choice of words when, after I misspoke in some comments involving her, she didn't offer me that same grace, immediately and very publicly took me to task, and then fundraised off of it," he posted on X, formerly Twitter, noting that he wasn't going to trash her over her own blunder.
"However, I'm glad she clarified what she should have said," Lemon continued. "And, in the spirit of the season, let's see if her actions match her corrected words moving forward."