Cher's Troubled Son Elijah Allman Says Conservatorship is 'Imprisonment' Days Before Singer's Filing

Source: MEGA

Cher is fighting to help her son.

By:

Dec. 28 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Cher's son Elijah Allman appeared to hint he was against conservatorships days before his mother filed for one over his alleged substance abuse issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Cher filed a petition for control of her 47-year-old son in Los Angeles court on Wednesday, with two of his siblings signing off.

While the If I Could Turn Back Time singer, 77, informed the court that she had not spoken to Elijah about the conservatorship due to his “current mental and physical health issues," Allman appeared to have possibly caught wind of her move.

He took several days ahead of the holidays to post ominous messages on his social media, calling conservatorships "imprisonment."

Source: MEGA

Cher's son might have caught wind of her plans to file for conservatorship.

Starting on December 16, Allman — who is Cher's only child with Gregg Allman — posted a photo of what looked like an isolated facility on the water.

"My beautiful friends from down Mexico way…not…for…gotten...," he captioned the snap while providing a link to another Instagram profile @imprisonmentviaconservatorship.

The profile only has one post, in which whoever runs it spoke out about “Anexos” in Mexico.

"There are around 2000 “Anexos” in Mexico. Foreign, US, and Mexican nationals are being horrifically abused in these Anexos, and in some cases are being held for years. Many of these facilities are illegal," the user captioned the picture, adding a hashtag that Allman appeared to adopt, "#imprisonmentviaconservatorship."

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cher believes her son needs a conservatorship due to his “current mental and physical health issues."

"Imprisonment via conservatorship in the country of Mexico of foreign, US and Mexican nationals held in lockdown," the profile's description read.

Allman went wild with the same hashtag in the days that followed, with his last post being the same day that Cher filed.

Sharing a photo of actor Tim Robbins' character in the 1994 Shawshank Redemption flick on December 20, Allman wrote, "A beautiful night…angelic insouciance, if just for a moment…I knew you’d love them." He also added the "imprisonmentviaconservatorship" hashtag and link.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

cher elijah
Source: MEGA

Cher was reportedly 'terrified' Elijah would 'die' if she did not intervene in his substance abuse battle.

Cher's son continued the pattern three more times from December 21 to December 27, the same day his famous mother filed a petition to obtain a conservatorship against him.

Posting a variety of bizarre photos, including metal fangs and a close-up shot of an eyeball, Allman captioned each one with the same hashtag and link.

RadarOnline.com told you — Cher demanded a conservator for Allman because he was “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.”

"Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s petition read. “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Source: MEGA

The 77-year-old filed the petition in court this week.

The singer addressed his alleged substance struggles and emotional issues, claiming his soon-to-be ex-wife, Marieangela King, “is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

Cher also accused King of taking "steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”

A judge has yet to rule on the decision.

