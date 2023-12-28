Cher Tells Judge Troubled Son Elijah Allman’s Siblings Signed Off On Her Filing for Conservatorship as Singer Fights to Save Son
Cher revealed in court that two of her son Elijah Allman’s siblings agreed that he needs help managing his life due to his alleged addiction issues — and filed declarations in support of the singer’s attempt to obtain a conservatorship.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in her petition, Cher claimed a temporary conservator of Elijah’s estate is “urgently needed.”
As we first reported, Cher said her son was “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.” The entertainer said she had not spoken to her son about the conservatorship petition due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”
Elijah’s father is the late rockstar Gregg Allman who died in 2017. Cher said her son receives regular payments from Gregg’s trust as part of his inheritance.
“A temporary conservator of Elijah’s estate is urgently needed to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury because there are assets that must be distributed to Elijah, or his conservator, by December 31, 2023 and Elijah is currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s petition read.
Cher said she was concerned any money Elijah received will be immediately spent on drugs, “leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”
In her petition, Cher revealed that two of Elijah’s siblings “have nominated [Cher] to act as temporary conservator.”
Elijah has 4 siblings from his dad and 1 from his mom. Cher did not reveal which siblings supported her move in court.
The singer did submit declarations from Elijah’s siblings as part of her petition.
“[Cher] has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs. [Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” her petition read.
Cher said she planned to serve her son with the legal paperwork but was not confident he would appear for a hearing.
In her filing, the singer trashed Elijah’s estranged wife Angela. She accused his ex of interfering with attempts to get Elijah sober.
She claimed Angela was “not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs. Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check him out of the treatment center where he was receiving much needed medical care.”
A judge has yet to rule.