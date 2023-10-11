Cher Denies Kidnapping Plot Allegations Involving Son, Says Private Family Matter is Related to His Addiction Issues

The shocking claims emerged in divorce documents King filed last December that recently came to light after her split from Allman.

"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't,” Cher said about her son's long-standing battle with substance abuse in PEOPLE's cover story. "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children."

"You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."