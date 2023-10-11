Cher Denies Kidnapping Plot Allegations Involving Son, Says Private Family Matter is Related to His Addiction Issues
Cher broke her silence on the abduction allegations involving her son Elijah Blue Allman, claiming they are baseless while attributing the private family matter to his addiction issues.
"That rumor is not true," the singer said in a new interview, RadarOnline.com has learned, after Cher's daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, claimed the Burlesque actress allegedly hired four men to kidnap her younger son, 47, from a New York City hotel room in what seemed to be an intervention in November 2022.
The shocking claims emerged in divorce documents King filed last December that recently came to light after her split from Allman.
"I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't,” Cher said about her son's long-standing battle with substance abuse in PEOPLE's cover story. "I'm a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children."
"You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."
Elijah is the youngest of Cher's two children, whom she shares with her second husband, Gregg Allman. Her eldest, Chaz Bono, is shared with her first husband, Sonny Bono.
In the court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, King claimed Cher matters into her own hands because she and Allman were trying to "reconcile" their marriage and she was concerned for her son's well-being.
She alleged they had spent "12 days alone together from November 18-November 30, in New York, working on [their] marriage" when the kidnapping incident went down, also claiming "one of the four men who took [Allman]" told her that Cher had hired them.
Cher's daughter-in-law also accused the singer of kicking her out of the home she lived in with Allman and depriving her access to storage as well as her belongings.
"I had lost both my housing and healthcare and had to leave the country to stay with relatives for a while," King claimed in the filing, which Cher did not address. "In my husband's absence, I was asked to leave our family home by (Elijah's) mother."
Cher's relationship with Allman has endured its rough patches, but the singer said being a mom is her most important role.
"I could fill a … I don't even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting]," she shared. "I just keep trying."