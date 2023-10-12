Cher's Relationship With Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37, Threw Troubled Son Elijah Blue Allman 'off the Deep End': Report
Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman plunged into a deep depression allegedly because the diva's fling with boytoy Alexander "AE" Edwards kept her from doting on the needy addict, contributing to his tragic downward spiral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Once Cher started dating AE, she had far less time for anyone else in her life," an insider snitched to The National Enquirer. "Elijah suffered perhaps the most as he's extremely codependent on his mom and found it very hard when she stopped taking calls and went from talking every day without fail to once or twice a week at best."
Sources alleged that the If I Could Turn Back Time singer recently staged an intervention after learning Elijah — who has a history of drug use — had passed out in front of Hollywood's notorious Chateau Marmont hotel, where he'd been holed up for months, and rushed him into yet another rehab stint.
The insider told the outlet that as the smitten songbird, 77, had first fallen under the sway of the 37-year-old producer AE late last year, she heeded her man's advice to force Elijah, 47, to "stand on his own two feet and stop mooching off her."
But moles dished the Moonstruck Oscar winner's youngest son — who was fathered by Cher's late rocker husband Gregg Allman — came apart at the seams as his mom pulled away and his nine-year marriage to wife Marieangela King crumbled.
- Cher Accused of Having Four Men 'Kidnap' Her Troubled Son Elijah Before His Rehab Stint, Court Documents Reveal
- 'Best Intentions Possible': Cher's Close Pal Says Singer Acted Out of Loving Desperation When She 'Kidnapped' Troubled Son Elijah
- Sony Shopping Jeffrey Epstein's Crime Story As Limited TV Series
British vocalist King, 36, has claimed in court documents that her meddling mother-in-law hired four henchmen last fall to kidnap Elijah from a New York City hotel — where the estranged couple had been staying while trying to rekindle their romance — and hustle him into rehab.
Cher denied the kidnapping allegations, telling PEOPLE, "That rumor is not true."
However, sources alleged to The National Enquirer that "Cher didn't like Elijah's wife and thought she was a bad influence. Word is she encouraged him to leave her. She kept a finger on Elijah's pulse, so to speak, but then she stopped holding his hand once AE came into her life."
An insider confided Cher's relationship with her kids, Elijah and Chaz Bono — her 54-year-old son with first husband Sonny Bono — soured because they feared AE was manipulating their mom and had designs on her $380 million fortune.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Spies said the Believe hitmaker briefly split with her young beau in April — but they were recently spotted holding hands in Los Angeles and painting Paris red.
"It would be wrong to blame AE for Elijah's addictions and weak personality — but his presence in Cher's life definitely threw her son off the deep end," the source claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cher's rep for comment.