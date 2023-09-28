Cher, 77, and on-again BF Alexander Edwards, 37, Cozy Up at Paris Fashion Show After Kidnapping Claims Involving Troubled Son Elijah
Cher had on-again boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards by her side when she stepped out following kidnapping allegations involving her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman.
The Believe singer, 77, reemerged at a Balmain show in Paris with her much younger beau, 37, after being accused of hiring four men to kidnap Allman in late 2022 because she was reportedly concerned for her son's well-being.
RadarOnline.com reported on the unearthed court docs, including the shocking claims revealed as part of Allman's divorce with estranged wife Marieangela King.
Insiders told the Daily Mail that he was staying at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood for about six months this year before recently landing back in rehab.
"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner's mother," the court documents stated about the incident in November 2022, which fell on the former couple's wedding anniversary when they were trying to reconcile.
"Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone," she continued. "I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband."
In the filing, King claimed she was forced from the home she shared with Allman after he entered a treatment facility following his mother's alleged intervention.
King also alleged she was not allowed to collect her belongings nor access the storage unit they shared that has "one-of-a-kind art pieces, antiques, and musical instruments."
Cher has not yet responded to King's allegations. The If I Could Turn Back Time hitmaker appeared to put the family drama aside for her recent outing on Wednesday, smiling in photos as she attended the Womenswear Spring/Summer event clad in a white blazer with a matching wrap featuring embroidered detail.
Cher and AE cozied up for blue carpet photos and sat together in the front row as they checked out the hottest new designs, seemingly confirming their romance is back on.
The duo were claimed to have called it quits in May, but it appears sparks are flying again after they were spotted on a dinner date earlier this month.