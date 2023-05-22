Singer Cher’s Ex AE All Smiles With His Ex Amber Rose Only Days After Split From 77-year-old
Cher’s ex-fiancé Alexander “AE” Edwards was spotted back with his ex Amber Rose only days after the legendary 77-year-old singer broke things off with him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, 36-year-old AE was spotted laughing it up with Amber while they talked outside parked cars.
In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, Amber can be seen touching her ex on the arm while they gaze into each other's eyes. The two looked to be happy in each other's presence.
The reunion comes a little over a week after Cher ended things with AE as her friends and family pressured her.
Amber and AE were together for three years and share a 3-year-old son named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. The two broke up in 2021 after Amber accused him of cheating on her with multiple women.
She wrote on social media, “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more” can have him.”
- Cher Heartbroken by Breakup With 37-year-old Boytoy, Upset He's Running His Mouth About Their Romance: ‘Rubbing Salt in the Wounds’
- Cher, 76, Ends Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, After Singer's Family Expressed Concern
- Cher, 77, Postpones Wedding Plans With Young BF Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards As Her Family’s Concerns Grow Over Romance
She added, “Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f--- him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me loyalty so it’s whatever.”
“I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls name because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are," she added.
AE publicly admitted that he stepped out on the relationship but did little to apologize. Soon after, AE was spotted running around town with Cher and the romance took off immediately.
However, sources revealed the singer's family and sons, Chaz and Elijah, were not fans of AE and were concerned he was only around for the perks.
“Cher’s letting her boyfriend pull all the strings,” said a source before the breakup. “it’s all about what A.E. and what he wants. She’s been sucked into his lifestyle of parties, late nights, and drinking, and she’s neglecting her friends — mainly because they’re horrified over her behavior.”
The drama eventually caused the two to split and all signs point to AE having already moved on.