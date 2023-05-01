Cher, 76, Ends Romance With Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36, After Singer's Family Expressed Concern

As this outlet reported, the boys were concerned their mom was moving too fast with her much-younger boy toy. But insiders said Cher was so invested in her future with "AE" that she was willing to cut Chaz and Elijah out of her $360 million will — a move that only angered her boys even more.

“Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” the source claimed months ago. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.