Exclusive Cher's Daughter-In-Law Demands Access to Troubled Husband's Medical Records, Accuses Singer of Blocking Her Contact With Him By: Ryan Naumann Oct. 27 2023, Published 9:59 a.m. ET

Cher’s daughter-in-law has rushed back to court months after she accused the entertainer of orchestrating a kidnapping plot — claiming the singer is working overtime to stop her from seeing her husband. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman's estranged wife Marieangela King claims he has “disappeared” after their last court hearing in April 2023.

Marieangela said that they had agreed to work on their marriage before he left. In her declaration, Marieangela said she was working things out with Elijah earlier this year. She said he paid her $30k in spousal support.

Further, she claimed he was living with her until April 2023 and she spent $15k supporting him — but was never paid back the money. Marieangela says Elijah owes $40k in back support. “As a result of Petitioner’s lack of effort into working out our marriage, I will be requesting that this Court order that Petitioner pay spousal support arrears, stay current on the support order, and pay my attorney’s fees and costs,” her filing read.

Marieangela said that she needs more time to conduct discovery in the case to review Elijah’s bank accounts. She said she believes he has moved money out of his accounts in the last few years.

She said she would also, “like to conduct discovery of Petitioner’s health records as Petitioner’s mother continues to interfere with his health management as well as his location and accessibility.” Elijah has yet to respond.

Elijah and Marieangela were married in 2013 and have no children. Elijah, Cher’s son with late rockstar Gregg Allman, had struggled with drug addiction for years, including a battle with heroin.

Elijah filed for divorce in November 2021 but the case has dragged on for over a year. Last year, Marieangela said she believed they would reconcile. She told the court, “Given the proper time I believe that we will reconcile.” However, she claimed everything was thrown off on November 30, 2022.

Marieangela said she was spending time with Elijah on their wedding anniversary. The two were in a New York hotel room when she claims, “four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother. At the time, she told the court “I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts” but revealed her husband was in “lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me.”

She added, '”I understand his family's efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.” Daily Mail reported that Elijah checked back into rehab after spending six months holed up at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd. Cher denied the kidnapping plot. She told People, “That rumor is not true” but declined to comment further. She added, “you do anything for your children.”