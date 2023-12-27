Your tip
Cher Files to Become Conservator of Son Elijah Allman Due to Alleged Drug Issues, Fears He’ll Waste Inheritance From Father

cher son elijah blue pp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Singer Cher pleaded for her son Elijah Allman to be placed under a court-order conservatorship due to his alleged substance abuse issues.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legendary singer filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.

chers son elijah blue mega
Source: mega

In her filing, Cher said she has not had the chance to speak to Elijah about the conservatorship due to his “current mental and physical health issues.”

The singer claimed her son needed a conservator because he was “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.”

“Elijah is substantially unable to manage his financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” Cher’s petition read. “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Cher said Elijah’s siblings have nominated her to act as conservator.

cher may have to sue chaz bono over sonny royalties
Source: MEGA
The singer said she has worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the “help he needs.”

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” her filing said.

The entertainer then mentioned her son’s ongoing divorce with his estranged wife Marieangela King.

Cher said that she believes, “until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

cher son elijah blue
Source: mega

She claimed her son’s ex, “is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs. Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”

A judge has yet to rule.

cher legal battle sonny bono rpyalties pp
Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, as part of Elijah and Marieangela’s ongoing divorce, Marieangela accused Cher of hiring men to kidnap her son and place him in rehab.

Marieangela said she was with Elijah on their wedding anniversary. She said they were in a New York hotel room when she claimed, “four people came to our hotel room and removed (Elijah) from our room. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by (Elijah's) mother.

At the time, “I am currently unaware of my husband's wellbeing or whereabouts” but revealed her husband was in “lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me.”

Cher denied the kidnapping accusations.

