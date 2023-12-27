Donald Trump Celebrates Michigan's Decision to Keep Him on the Ballot, Calling the Attempt to Remove Him a 'Pathetic Gambit to Rig the Election'
Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Michigan Supreme Court's decision to dismiss an attempt to remove him from the ballot in the Great Lake State for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He criticized the attempt as a "pathetic gambit to rig the Election" against him.
In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump declared, "The Michigan Supreme Court has strongly and rightfully denied the Desperate Democrat attempt to take the leading Candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, me, off the ballot in the Great State of Michigan. This pathetic gambit to rig the Election has failed all across the Country, including in States that have historically leaned heavily toward the Democrats."
The former President went on to highlight the recent decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which led to his removal from the ballot in that state. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling, stating, "That 4-3 Colorado Supreme Court decision, which they themselves stayed, thus keeping me on the ballot as we go up to the U.S. Supreme Court, is being ridiculed and mocked all over the World."
"We have to prevent the 2024 Election from being Rigged and Stolen like they stole 2020 – just look at the complete mess we have as a result with Crooked Joe Biden violently destroying everything in his sight, from our once-great Economy to our once-fair Justice System," he continued. "We have to save our Country from decline and the Radical Left. Make America Great Again!"
Trump has previously condemned the Colorado decision to take him off the ballot earlier this month, writing, in all-caps, "EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
The cases seeking to remove Trump from the ballot in various states argue that he is ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment.
The legal doctrine states that those who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the Constitution may not serve "as an officer of the United States."
As RadarOnliine.com previously reported, Trump's legal team filed a brief to the D.C. Court of Appeals arguing that the ex-president has "absolute immunity."
The 71-page brief, filed in the early hours of Saturday 23, lays out the team's case. It claims that a president cannot be criminally prosecuted for an act conducted in office unless they have been impeached and convicted by Congress.
Trump has also denied all criminal wrongdoing regarding the 91 criminal charges levied against him in four separate indictments.