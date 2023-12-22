Donald Trump Pressured Two Michigan Election Workers Not to Certify 2020 Election Results, New Audio Recording Reveals
A new audio recording captured Donald Trump pressuring two Michigan election workers not to certify the state’s results of the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come as Trump faces several indictments for his alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, a phone call from November 2020 surfaced on Thursday.
According to the Detroit News, the 11-minute phone call was dated November 17, 2020 and was between then-President Trump, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Monica Palmer, and William Hartmann.
Palmer and Hartmann were working as Republican canvassers for Wayne County, Michigan at the time.
“We’ve got to fight for our country,” Trump told Palmer and Hartmann in the November 2020 phone call, according to the Detroit News. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”
“If you can go home tonight, do not sign it,” McDaniel added. “We will get you attorneys.”
“We’ll take care of that,” Trump assured the two election workers.
The Detroit News also revealed that Palmer and Hartmann “left the canvassers meeting” on November 17, 2020 “without signing the official statement of votes for Wayne County.”
The pair also reportedly “unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification” by “filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured.”
“The moves from Palmer, Hartmann, and Trump, had they been successful, threatened to throw the statewide certification of Michigan’s 2020 election in doubt,” the Michigan outlet wrote in its bombshell report on Thursday.
One Detroit News reporter acknowledged that the outlet only obtained a four-minute portion of the shocking 11-minute November 2020 phone call between Trump, McDaniel, Palmer, and Hartmann. It is currently unclear what transpired during the other seven minutes of the call.
“We heard four minutes of what could be an up to 11-minute call, according to Verizon phone records that were previously obtained by the January 6th committee,” reporter Craig Mauger told CNN on Thursday night.
“We don’t know what was said during the entirety of the call,” Mauger added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump already faces criminal indictments in Georgia and Washington, D.C. for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
A Georgia grand jury indicted Trump and 18 additional co-defendants for a slew of charges connected to election interference in August.
“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said shortly after the Georgia indictment was announced in August.
Special Counsel Jack Smith also indicted Trump for election interference charges in Washington, D.C. in August.
That case was recently paused as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether Trump’s role as a former president shields him from criminal prosecution.