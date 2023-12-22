Your tip
Hoda Kotb Demanding Massive Increase to $8 Million 'Today' Salary in Negotiations With Network: Report

hoda kotb
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb reportedly wants to be paid similarly to ex-anchor Matt Lauer.

By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Dec. 22 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

No nonsense Hoda Kotb, 59, is reportedly demanding the Today show to dig deeper into their pockets and pay her more money, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a bombshell report, Kotb's reasoning for a raise is that she claims she saved the NBC morning staple from disaster after disgraced former anchor Matt Lauer's 2017 sex scandal.

nbc hoda kotb absence today family health matterjpg
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Hoda Kotb is on a mission to double her salary.

The 59-year-old morning show co-host is reportedly on a mission to be paid plentiful.

"Hoda is negotiating a contract extension, and she wants her pay at least doubled," a source spilled to the National Enquirer.

hoda kotb
Source: MEGA

Lauer took home $25 million annually before he was fired from NBC in 2017.

While doubling one's salary would be a substantial raise in the majority of circumstances, Kotb is said to have good reason for wanting more.

Currently, the NBC anchor earns $8 million annually — but that figure pales in comparison to Lauer, who hauled home a whopping $25 million annually before he was axed, according to tipsters.

Sources claimed that Kotb wants to make up for lost time — and income.

hoda kotb
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Kotb wants 'women everywhere' to be paid equally to their 'male colleagues for doing the same job.'

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

The beloved daytime personality has openly admitted her paycheck was so paltry during her early days with the Peacock network, she had trouble covering her bills!

Now, the insider claims, "She feels she can strike a blow for not only her own pocketbook, but for women everywhere who are paid peanuts compared to their male colleagues for doing the same job."

hoda kotb
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Kotb's duties have become 'increasingly demanding and stressful.'

Another mole noted Kotb's duties are "increasingly demanding and stressful" since she helms the first two hours of Today and teams with Jenna Bush Hager for the show's fourth hour!

"It's like she should get two paychecks for doing that," the insider said. "Honestly, NBC has Hoda on the cheap."

"The network is scared of losing her, so as much as they want to play hardball, Hoda should be able to get at least close to what she wants, which is a deal in the $20 million-a-year range!"

RadarOnline.com has reached out to NBC reps for comment.

Even with Kotb's doubling demand, her salary would still be far less than NBC prime time star Rachel Maddow, who renegotiated her contract with the network for a massive $30 million.

Sources applauded Maddow's ability to raise her rate while also reducing her workload. Despite her salary increase, Maddow dropped her nightly air time to a single weekly show.

