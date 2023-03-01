Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Mystery Absence Tied To Private 'Family Health Matter'
NBC revealed that Today cohost Hoda Kotb has been absent from the popular morning show due to a private “family health matter,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising announcement came on Wednesday morning after Kotb, 58, had been missing from Today for more than one week.
She last appeared on the morning broadcast on Friday, February 17 while her Today channel podcast, Making Space, stopped posting new episodes on Monday, February 20.
“We can tell you that Hoda has a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” Kotb’s colleague Craig Melvin announced Wednesday morning.
“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back on the desk,” he added, referring to Savannah Guthrie’s recent positive Covid-19 test.
Kotb’s absence from Today first had her fans worried after she posted a series of cryptic messages on Instagram while still being suspiciously missing from NBC’s popular morning broadcast.
“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” Kotb posted on Sunday, followed by an equally cryptic message on Monday reading, “Choose hope.”
The absent Today host also posted a series of other cryptic messages about staying “brave” and “strong” despite being surrounded by “dark clouds.”
- Savannah Guthrie Forced To Leave 'Today' Mid-Broadcast After TESTING POSITIVE For Covid-19
- 'Today' Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Taking A Hit By Offloading NYC Pad For $7.1 Million
- Bombshell New Claims! 'Rust' Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Attorneys Say 'Disgruntled' Crew Members May Have 'Tampered With' Alec Baldwin's Gun 'To Sabotage The Scene'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of Kotb’s absence due to a “family health matter” came just hours after Today cohost Savannah Guthrie was forced to leave the NBC studio following a positive Covid-19 test.
Although Guthrie appeared behind the desk when the morning show launched on-air at 7 AM, she was suddenly missing from the broadcast 20 minutes later after the program returned from a commercial break.
Sheinelle Jones, who was filling in for Kotb on Tuesday, explained that Guthrie tested positive for Covid and was “rushed home” for the day.
"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test," Jones revealed at the end of the show’s 8 AM broadcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It came back positive,” Jones explained. “So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."
Melvin then provided an update regarding Guthrie’s status after explaining the reason for Kotb’s lengthy absence on Wednesday morning.
“Savannah — she is at home after a positive COVID test yesterday,” he said, confirming Guthrie is still out due to her positive Covid-19 test. “We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery.”