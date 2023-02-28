Savannah Guthrie Forced To Leave 'Today' Mid-Broadcast After TESTING POSITIVE For Covid-19

Shortly after Guthrie’s abrupt disappearance, Today co-host Sheinelle Jones announced the 51-year-old journalist had tested positive for Covid and had departed the studio.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test," Jones confirmed at the end of the show’s 8 AM broadcast.

"It came back positive,” Jones continued. “So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."