Savannah Guthrie Forced To Leave 'Today' Mid-Broadcast After TESTING POSITIVE For Covid-19
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie was forced to leave the popular morning show mid-broadcast this week after testing positive for Covid-19, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place early Tuesday morning after Guthrie suddenly disappeared from the daily NBC broadcast shortly before 7:30 AM.
Shortly after Guthrie’s abrupt disappearance, Today co-host Sheinelle Jones announced the 51-year-old journalist had tested positive for Covid and had departed the studio.
"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us. As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test," Jones confirmed at the end of the show’s 8 AM broadcast.
"It came back positive,” Jones continued. “So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this marks the third time Guthrie tested positive for Covid while on Today.
In May 2022, Guthrie was forced to stay home for five days shortly after it was revealed she had tested positive for the deadly respiratory virus.
Prior to that, Guthrie had to miss a Today broadcast because of yet another positive Covid test in January 2022.
The 51-year-old journalist’s first positive Covid test in January 2022 also came shortly after Guthrie came under fire for throwing a whopping 60-plus person party for her birthday that New Year’s Eve despite the surge in Covid-19 cases in New York at the time.
“Does anyone else think it is hypocritical given that she is constantly touting being COVID-safe on the news?” one person asked after Guthrie’s birthday bash was exposed.
Guthrie’s temporary exit from Today on Tuesday morning also came just one day after co-host Hoda Kotb was suspiciously absent from the popular morning program.
While NBC hasn’t explained why Kotb has been missing from the show for more than one week, or if her absence is in connection to a positive Covid test, Guthrie’s Today counterpart worried fans after posting a series of cryptic messages to Instagram over the weekend.
“Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts,” she wrote on Sunday, followed by an equally cryptic post on Monday saying: “Choose hope.”