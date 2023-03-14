Hoda Kotb Ready To 'Tiptoe' Back Into Dating Scene, Asking Kathie Lee Gifford & Maria Shriver To Set Her Up: Sources
Today anchor Hoda Kotb, 58, is bouncing back after last year's split from fiancé Joel Schiffman and is ready to "tiptoe" into the dating scene — with a little help from some of her famous friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Hoda's ready. She's not signing up for dating apps, but she's making it clear to friends she would like to meet Mr. Right," spilled a source. While she's hoping to find a lover the old-fashioned way, Hoda is leaning on Kathie Lee Gifford and Maria Shriver for assistance.
"Katie Lee has found love again and Maria Shriver is happy with her man. They're helping Hoda because clearly what she's doing so far hasn't worked," the insider shared.
Both of the ladies have experienced heartache.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kathie Lee has moved on and is "no longer hiding" her new man after her husband Frank's devastating death. She made her relationship debut with Richard Spitz last week and took a spill while doing so.
The television icon suffered a nasty fall while being photographed with her new beau earlier this month. Spitz proved to be the ultimate gentleman by helping her up.
- Hoda Kotb's 'Today' Mystery Absence Tied To Private 'Family Health Matter'
- NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
- ‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources
As for Maria, she wrapped up the longest divorce in Hollywood history with her ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger last year after pulling the plug on their marriage one decade earlier.
Schwarzenegger famously cheated on his wife with the family's housekeeper, resulting in their secret love child, Joseph Baena.
While Hoda's love life is important, her priority is her children. She shares two daughters — Haley Joy, 6, and Hope, 3 — with her ex, and she recently experienced a scare when the youngest was hospitalized.
Fans grew worried when Hoda was a no-show at work for two weeks last month. She later revealed Hope had been in the ICU for an unknown illness.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“My youngest [daughter], Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for more than a week,” Hoda said. “I’m so grateful she’s home. We are watching her closely. I am just so happy.”
She returned back to work on March 6, revealing she was ready “to get back to life" — which we've now learned includes dating!
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Hoda's rep for comment.