Hoda Kotb Ditches Dating Scene, 'Family Comes First' After Split From Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman
Hoda Kotb is riding solo and in no rush to find her next main squeeze after her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned following claims she was ready to tip-toe back into the dating scene.
Insiders said the TV star's pals have been trying to coax her to look for love, but Kotb is focused on other areas of her life at this time.
Today fans were missing the co-anchor when she went away to handle a family health matter last month. During her break, Craig Melvin assured viewers she was just fine.
"We know some of you are wondering how she's doing," Craig said on March 1. "We can tell you, Hoda's OK."
Insiders said that Kotb's daughters, Hope and Haley, are her primary focus. She had been missing work while caring for her little ones after Hope spent time in the ICU for an undisclosed illness.
RadarOnline.com has learned that to Kotb, "her family comes first and is more important than looking for another man," the source said, claiming Kotb embraced her single status. "She doesn't think she'll find anyone to replace Joel anyway, so why bother?"
"She's resolved to be a single mom," spilled an insider, who said that she is not jumping at any blind date offers but would consider love should the right person come along. "All this matchmaking is cringeworthy," said a source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kotb's rep for comment.
The broadcaster announced last January that she and Schiffman had split after eight years together, announcing they "were better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."
Months later, Kotb said that she felt so blessed to have become a mom.
"Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," Kotb shared in August 2022, gushing about her road to motherhood.
"I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope."