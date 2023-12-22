Stars We've Lost: 25 Soap Opera Cast Members Who Died in 2023

Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights actor Cody Longo passed away at the age of 34 on February 7.

TMZ first reported the news, citing sources who revealed he was found by authorities in a bed at an Austin, Tex., residence "without suspicious circumstances" that possibly happened.

"Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," his wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

The media outlet obtained an autopsy report which confirmed he died of "chronic ethanol abuse." The document also noted his death as natural, though it shared there were alcohol bottles at the scene.