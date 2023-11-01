'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Complete, Results Await for Eva Longoria's Ex After Death at 50

Soap sensation Tyler Christopher's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready for release after his sudden death at 50, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The General Hospital star's postmortem examination was completed on November 1, one day after he was pronounced dead and just ten days before he was set to celebrate his birthday. His costar, Maurice Bernard, and representative, Linda Rohe, said he died following a cardiac event that happened on the morning of October 31.