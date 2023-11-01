'General Hospital' Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Complete, Results Await for Eva Longoria's Ex After Death at 50
Soap sensation Tyler Christopher's autopsy has been completed, and his body is ready for release after his sudden death at 50, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The General Hospital star's postmortem examination was completed on November 1, one day after he was pronounced dead and just ten days before he was set to celebrate his birthday. His costar, Maurice Bernard, and representative, Linda Rohe, said he died following a cardiac event that happened on the morning of October 31.
San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office handled his autopsy, telling RadarOnline.com his results are anticipated within four to six months.
As we previously reported, Christopher's friend was the one to find him dead at his apartment. The pal had been provided a copy of the key and went to check on Christopher since he hadn't heard from him. Upon entering the residence, the friend spotted Christopher unresponsive in his bedroom and called 911.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and were soon able to confirm he died without medical intervention due to postmortem changes.
"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol," Bernard shared while breaking the tragic news of his death. "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."
The Emmy-winning star was widely known for his longtime role as Nikolas Cassadine on GH, having appeared in 1,153 episodes spanning over two decades. He was also recognized while portraying Stefan DiMera on another soap megahit, Days of our Lives.
Tyler was the father of two children shared with his ex-wife, Brienne Pedigo, whom he divorced in 2021. He was previously married to Eva Longoria between 2002 and 2004.
Insiders said that Longoria was "deeply concerned" about her former spouse after his arrest just months ago, when the actor was cuffed at the Hollywood Burbank Airport on May 26 and charged with public intoxication.
Christopher was ultimately cited and released after the incident. Prior to that, he was arrested for something similar a few years ago after passing out in the back of an Uber.
Despite going down separate paths, insiders said that Longoria "would give Tyler any help he needs, including paying for a trip to rehab."
Things appeared to be looking up for the soap star as of late. Christopher had recently enjoyed a trip to New York, where he did a 90-minute Q&A session with fans, detailing what he had been up to and what he had in the works just weeks before his death.