Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Tyler Christopher Dead at 50, 'General Hospital' Star Suffered 'Cardiac Event'
General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christopher, who was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004, suffered a cardiac event at his San Diego apartment.
Christopher starred on the popular soap as Nikolas Cassadine from 1996 to 2016.
His co-star Maurice Benard revealed the news on social media.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," he wrote.
He added, "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, Christopher was arrested at Hollywood Burbank Airport on May 26 and charged with public intoxication.
Law enforcement sources said Christopher fell asleep on the ground at the airport due to his alleged high alcohol consumption.
Sources said Christopher displayed clear signs of intoxication at the terminal and was "unable to care for himself."
Back in 2019, Christopher was arrested for public intoxication in Indiana and spent his 47th birthday behind bars.
Police were called by an Uber driver who drove Christopher home. The actor had allegedly passed out and urinated on himself.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Years after his split from the Desperate Housewives star, Christopher wed Brienne Pedigo in 2008.
Pedigo filed for divorce in 2019.
Longoria went on to marry NBA star Tony Parker before they split and she ended up with her current husband José Bastón.