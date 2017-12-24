Pucker Up! Pregnant Eva Longoria Kisses Husband Jose Baston – See Photos thumbnail

SEALED WITH A KISS

Pucker Up! Pregnant Eva Longoria Kisses Husband Jose Baston – See Photos

Actress has ‘PDA’ with hubby on board a Miami boat.

Eva Longoria is a woman in love just now. She recently revealed that she is pregnant and enjoyed a Miami ‘love-vest’ with her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

Longoria, 42, is about to have her first child and she is clearly delighted.

The former Desperate Housewives star kissed her husband Jose Baston, 49, during a romantic getaway vacation.

The pair took to the open seas in Miami to celebrate her baby joy as they enjoyed a boat trip.

The pair got married 7 months ago after meeting through a mutual friend in 2013.

The couple seems very happy and Longoria was inspired by being stepmother to Bastón's three children - Natalia, 22; and twins Mariana & Jose, 14 - from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.

And now Longoria is getting ready to become a mom in her own right after recently announcing she is pregnant.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Longoria got pregnant after receiving IVF treatments.

