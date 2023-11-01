Matthew Perry Autopsy: 'Friends' Star Did Not Have Fentanyl or Meth in System at Time of Death, Initial Toxicology Tests Show
Matthew Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system when the beloved Friends star passed away over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In the latest development to come after Perry, 54, passed away at his Los Angeles home on Saturday from an apparent drowning, investigators revealed that an initial toxicology test found that there was no fentanyl or meth in the actor’s system.
Law enforcement officials also told TMZ that “more in-depth tests” are being conducted, and that the results of those tests may take “months” to return results.
Perry’s official cause of death was “deferred” pending the return of additional toxicology tests.
“The cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected,” LAPD Captain Scot Williams said on Sunday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the man who played Chandler Bing on Friends was found dead in his jacuzzi late Saturday afternoon.
First responders rushed to the actor’s Los Angeles home on a cardiac arrest call made by Perry’s assistant, and LAPD officers responded to the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive at approximately 4:10 PM for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.
The deceased was later identified as Perry.
LAPD officials confirmed that no illicit drugs were found at Perry’s home following his death – although investigators did reportedly find anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and COPD prescription drugs inside the house.
Perry reportedly played pickleball hours before his heartbreaking death, and his pickleball partner claimed that the 54-year-old actor was “fatigued more than usual” early Saturday afternoon.
“She said he had been fatigued today and over the past week,” Perry’s pickleball partner told Billy Bush over the weekend. “A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home."
The actor detailed his lengthy battle with drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. His death on Saturday came five years after he “almost died” when his colon burst from opioid abuse.
Perry’s Friends co-stars broke their silence on his sudden passing on Tuesday in a joint statement.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer said that they were “devasted by the loss” of Perry and referred to the late actor as their “family.”
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” they said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”
“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” Perry’s former co-stars continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”