Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Break Silence on His 'Unfathomable' Death: 'We Are All So Utterly Devastated'
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow are speaking out about their friends costar Matthew Perry's sudden death, revealing they are "utterly devastated" by the loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Perry died on Saturday after an apparent drowning. His body was found in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home by his assistant.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Aniston, Schwimmer, Cox, LeBlanc, and Kudrow said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," their statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to RadarOnline.com that officers responded to the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive at 4:10 PM for a Death Investigation of a male in his 50s.
No illicit drugs were found at the scene, but law enforcement allegedly discovered anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and COPD prescriptions in his house, reported TMZ. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is often used for people who suffer from emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
The Friends cast addressed Perry's passing just hours after his family released a statement.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," they stated.
Perry's parents, including his stepfather, Dateline star Keith Morrison, rushed to the scene over the weekend after learning the news.
The L.A. Medical Examiner's Office told RadarOnline.com that the actor's autopsy was completed on Sunday. His official cause of death is pending toxicology reports. The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.
Perry was only 54 years old at the time of his death.
The star famously played Chandler Bing for ten seasons of Friends. He suffered from substance abuse for years, candidly opening up about his struggles in his 2022 memoir, which RadarOnline.com has since discovered has jumped to number one on Amazon's bestseller's list following his passing.
Perry used his last years to help others in their addiction struggles, revealing he wanted to be known for more than his stint on Friends.
“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?'” the actor said in an unearthed clip. “I can say yes and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing.”
“I’ve said this for a long time. When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that."
His pals are going to great lengths to make his dream become a reality, with sources saying they will honor Perry's memory by completing a foundation dedicated to helping those with their addictions. The foundation was something Perry had allegedly been working on before his death.