Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Costars Break Silence on His 'Unfathomable' Death: 'We Are All So Utterly Devastated'

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Aniston, Schwimmer, Cox, LeBlanc, and Kudrow said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," their statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."