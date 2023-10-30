Matthew Perry's Book Sales Skyrocket After Shock Death, Knocks Britney Spears Off #1 Spot

Matthew Perry's words will live on after his sudden death. The 54-year-old late actor's 2022 book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir has knocked Britney Spears from a top spot on Amazon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A communications manager at Amazon Books told RadarOnline.com that Perry's hardcover version has jumped to the number one slot on the online retailer's Best Sellers in Books list after his shocking passing over the weekend. Spears had previously held the spot after she released her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, last week.