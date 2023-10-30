Matthew Perry's Book Sales Skyrocket After Shock Death, Knocks Britney Spears Off #1 Spot
Matthew Perry's words will live on after his sudden death. The 54-year-old late actor's 2022 book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir has knocked Britney Spears from a top spot on Amazon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A communications manager at Amazon Books told RadarOnline.com that Perry's hardcover version has jumped to the number one slot on the online retailer's Best Sellers in Books list after his shocking passing over the weekend. Spears had previously held the spot after she released her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, last week.
"Matthew Perry’s memoir is currently #1 (hardcover) and #5 (Paperback)," the communications manager revealed, adding the paperback format will be on sale starting March 12, 2024.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Friends star died on Saturday after an apparent drowning. His body was discovered in the jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home by his assistant.
No illicit drugs were found at the scene, but law enforcement allegedly discovered anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and COPD prescriptions in his house, reported TMZ.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is often used for people who suffer from emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
Perry's loved ones, including his stepfather, Dateline star Keith Morrison, rushed to the scene when they discovered the news. His family has since released a statement about his tragic passing.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love," they said on Monday.
RadarOnline.com confirmed with the L.A. Medical Examiner's Office that Perry's autopsy was completed on Sunday. His official cause of death is pending toxicology reports. The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.
Perry, who famously played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons of Friends, wrote candidly about his struggles with substance abuse in his memoir, giving his readers an intimate and eye-opening look at his life off camera.
Before his death, sources told RadarOnline.com that Perry's pals were concerned about his health.
His weight gain was a cause of worry, as well as his alleged habit of smoking two to three packs of cigarettes a day. Perry played pickleball hours before his passing, and his partner revealed the actor was "more fatigued than usual."
“She said he had been fatigued today and over the past week,” Extra's Billy Bush reported. “A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home."
A clip of Perry has been circulating, in which he revealed that he wanted to be known for more than just his lovable Friends character.
“The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?'” he stated. “I can say yes and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing.”
“I’ve said this for a long time. When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that."
R.I.P.