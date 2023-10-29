Matthew Perry's Friends Were Concerned About the Late TV Icon's Health Weeks Before His Tragic Death
Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles area home on October 28, at the age of 54.
Many of the actor's closest friends were concerned by his weight gain leading up to his death, as well as his alleged habit of smoking two to three packs of cigarettes a day.
Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, was found in a jacuzzi by his assistant, who had just returned from running an errand.
Perry's friends and former costars have been releasing heartfelt messages about the actor, expressing their grief over the tragic loss. Valerie Bertinelli, Perry's former Sydney costar, wrote on her Instagram Story, "Rest in peace, sweet man."
Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mom, Nora Bing, on Friends, shared her condolences on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son,' Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock." Fairchild also sent her love and condolences to Perry's friends and family, especially his father, John Bennett Perry, whom she had worked with in the past.
Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Chandler's on-again, off-again love interest on Friends, expressed her sorrow on Instagram. "What a loss," Wheeler wrote. "The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."
An insider close to the late 54-year-old actor said he put on some weight and still unwinds from his daily hustle and bustle by puffing on cigarettes.
"Matt plays pickleball but chain-smokes on the way to the courts and loads up on burgers and fries afterwards," an insider spilled.
They noted that Perry had "all the right intentions" by seeing doctors and trying to deal with any of his ailments at the time, but "he still smokes two to three packs a day."
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Perry's home was searched by first responders who found no signs of illicit drugs but did find prescription anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication.
Authorities also found COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) medication, often used for people who suffer from emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
The Friends actor's family were seen arriving at his house soon after his death was reported. His parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, along with Matthew's stepdad, Keith Morrison, entered past the caution tape towards the Los Angeles home.
RadarOnline.com has confirmed they have his body, and his cause of death will be determined by his toxicology results, which usually take 8-10 weeks.