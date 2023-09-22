'Loads Up On Burgers': Matthew Perry's Friends Concerned Over Actor's Recent Weight Gain
Friends actor Matthew Perry's "unhealthy" lifestyle has close pals concerned that he's heading in the wrong direction, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders said the famed TV star, 54, has put on more weight and still unwinds from his daily hustle and bustle by puffing on cigarettes, according to a sensational report.
"Matt plays pickleball but chain-smokes on the way to the courts and loads up on burgers and fries afterwards," an insider spilled.
They noted that Perry has "all the right intentions" by seeing doctors and trying to deal with any of his ailments, but "he still smokes two to three packs a day."
Perry has been spotted with nicotine-stained fingers on previous outings and sources close to the star said his eating habits haven't been much better in recent weeks, despite having a "professional trainer and nutritionist at his disposal."
Buddies proudly revealed the sitcom sensation, who suffered a near-fatal rupture of his colon from opioid overuse, is still sober and they are happy to see it amid some setbacks.
Perry is best known for his role as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in Friends, having starred in the hit show for all 10 seasons.
"He's lucky to be alive," one insider said, according to the National Enquirer. "But his friends wish he wouldn't tempt fate with all of those unhealthy habits."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Perry for comment.
As we previously reported, Perry was an open book about his addiction troubles in his candid memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, detailing a harrowing experience in 2018 after becoming too dependent on his vices. He was 49 at the time.
"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live," he told PEOPLE after spending two months in a coma and five months in the hospital. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."
"I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side of everything again," Perry said in hindsight. "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down."
"The main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."