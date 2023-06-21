'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Secret Grudge Against Ryan Reynolds Exposed
Matthew Perry was convinced fellow actor Ryan Reynolds took inspiration from his beloved sitcom role and mimicked his performance style before making it big in Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Sources close to the Friends actor, who played the lovable Chandler Bing on the hit show that ran from 1994 to 2004, claim he "flat-out believes" that Ryan "stole his character and delivery, and it kills him that he's never admitted it."
"Matthew hasn't resolved his feelings about this for the last 25 years," the source alleged, citing Reynold's own sitcom gig on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place in the late 1990s, in which the actor now married to Blake Lively starred as Michael "Berg" Bergen for four seasons.
"That series set the template for Ryan's whole voice as a performer and eventually as a writer and producer," the insider claimed.
Reynolds went on to have a sky-rocketing career in Hollywood, going from his small screen gigs to hitting theaters with blockbuster films like Deadpool, Red Notice, The Proposal, and more.
Reynolds never said that he was inspired by Perry's character, but sources claim that is beside the point.
"It bugs Matthew so much that Ryan never even gave him a single mention. That's all it would have taken," said the insider.
"Now, does Matthew think he should have had Ryan's career? No, he's pretty honest about how his own drug use messed up his life and nearly killed him."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Perry for comment.
It should be noted that Perry is no flash in the pan either, having made a massive $120 million fortune from his successful career in entertainment thanks to his role on Friends and other films such as Serving Sara, 17 Again, and The Whole Nine Yards.
Perry shared never-before-read details about his life in his candid memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he documented many of his peaks and pitfalls in a story filled with hope.
"What I'm most surprised with is my resilience," he told People. "The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it's a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn't leave anything out."