'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Secret Grudge Against Ryan Reynolds Exposed

It should be noted that Perry is no flash in the pan either, having made a massive $120 million fortune from his successful career in entertainment thanks to his role on Friends and other films such as Serving Sara, 17 Again, and The Whole Nine Yards.

Perry shared never-before-read details about his life in his candid memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he documented many of his peaks and pitfalls in a story filled with hope.

"What I'm most surprised with is my resilience," he told People. "The way that I can bounce back from all of this torture and awfulness. Wanting to tell the story, even though it's a little scary to tell all your secrets in a book, I didn't leave anything out."