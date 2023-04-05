Blake Lively 'Furious' Ryan Reynolds Wants To Blow $300 Million Payday On Hockey Team: Source
Blake Lively is facing off against husband Ryan Reynolds over his intent to blow $300 million on a hockey team, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Deadpool star, 46, has the bucks from his stake in the just-sold wireless company Mint Mobile. But instead of banking the nine-figure windfall, he's hellbent on buying the Ottawa Senators, revealed a source.
"Blake is furious," said the insider. "She thought this money would mean Ryan could finally cut back on work and help more at home."
The hockey deal wouldn't be Ryan's first foray into the wide world of sports.
The Canadian-born actor, who shares four kids with the 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum, bought the U.K. soccer club Wrexham AFC in 2022. "Blake was not happy about that decision," said the source. "But in the end, she stood by him. He may not be so lucky this time."
The insider warned, "If he has any hope of making Blake happy, he'll give up his plan to buy the hockey team."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the ruffled lovers have been squabbling over Ryan's busy schedule, with pals revealing they've been arguing over parenting duties as the recent arrival of their fourth child has left the usually happy couple feeling overwhelmed.
Insiders claimed that "Ryan promised more than once to scale back his many work commitments and be more hands-on with the kids" when Blake was pregnant, "but his promises have fallen short — and Blake is livid."
The Green Lantern actor has shown no sign of slowing down and has several new projects in the pipeline, and Blake feels betrayed.
"Blake can see the irony here. She put her once-hot career on the back burner in order to be a full-time mom," an insider said in February.
The kids, coupled with their different outlooks on how to cash in on the $300 million, have made it tense at home.
Ryan even spoke about his family in a recent interview, hinting the house is like a "zoo."
"Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," he told hosts Tyler Mathisen and Kelly Evans. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Blake and Ryan's reps for comment.