Matthew Perry Drops Weight, Looks Slimmer In Rare Outing After Shocking Appearance At 'Friends' Reunion

Friends show co-creator Kevin Bright backed Perry up, insisting he was a joy to work with at the reunion.

"I talked to him. It was great seeing him again," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And what people say is what people say. I don't have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he's very funny on the show."

The reunion director Ben Winston doubled down on Bright's statements about Perry," stating, "He was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren't."