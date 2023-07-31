YouTube Star MrBeast Files Whopping $10 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Partner Over 'Inedible' Burgers
YouTube megastar MrBeast has filed a whopping $10 million lawsuit against his business partner in a virtual dining business partner, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The suit explained, in 2020, MrBeast partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch and run a “virtual dining” brand called MrBeast Burger.
"The goal of the business was simple: relying entirely on the strength of MrBeast’s brand, the business would create a virtual restaurant with a selection of MrBeast-branded food items, but would then partner with existing restaurants who would prepare those items and share in a significant portion of the revenue from their sales," the suit read. "The business model would not compete with its partner restaurants, but would instead generate significant additional revenue for them that did not require brick-and-mortar service (the menu items are only ordered online or through food delivery applications such as Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats)."
MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson who has more than 172 million subscribers, claimed his do-good reputation has been smeared after the company allegedly delivered “disgusting, revolting and inedible burgers to customers."
Donaldson blasted Virtual Dining Concepts after hangry customers took their complaints to social media to blast the MrBeast Burgers.
“They have claimed that ‘it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this, 'MrBeast is being cancelled over burgers;’ ‘never had something so nasty;’ ‘inaccurate marketing;’ ‘Orlando’s worst burger;’ ‘big name, poor food;’ ‘very upsetting for the high price;’ and ‘likely the worst burger I have ever had’” the lawsuit stated detailing some of the negative reviews.
“Unfortunately, however, because Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products.”
In another social media post one customer lamented: “Finally ordered our first MrBeast burger and then realized after the first bite that it was mostly just raw meat.” The post was was accompanied by a sad face emoji and stomach turning photographs of the dangerously under cooked ground beef.
“There are literally thousands of negative reviews, articles, and comments from people who are deeply disappointed by the fact that MrBeast would put his name on this product,” stated the lawsuit filed in New York federal court.
Donaldson's charges numerous complaints about the quality of the product were ignored by Virtual and accused the company of violating their business agreement by trademarking the MrBeast brand around the world and listing themselves "as the sole owners of the trademarks.”
"Consistent with MrBeast’s philosophy, if the MrBeast Burger virtual business cannot provide the highest level of service and products to its customers, then it should not continue,” the lawsuit stated.
Donaldson became a social media sensation in 2017 when he began donating thousands of dollars to unsuspecting pedestrians, eventually becoming one of the highest-earning YouTube stars with an estimated worth of $500 million.