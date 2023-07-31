YouTube Star MrBeast Files Whopping $10 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Business Partner Over 'Inedible' Burgers

“They have claimed that ‘it is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this, 'MrBeast is being cancelled over burgers;’ ‘never had something so nasty;’ ‘inaccurate marketing;’ ‘Orlando’s worst burger;’ ‘big name, poor food;’ ‘very upsetting for the high price;’ and ‘likely the worst burger I have ever had’” the lawsuit stated detailing some of the negative reviews.

“Unfortunately, however, because Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products.”

In another social media post one customer lamented: “Finally ordered our first MrBeast burger and then realized after the first bite that it was mostly just raw meat.” The post was was accompanied by a sad face emoji and stomach turning photographs of the dangerously under cooked ground beef.