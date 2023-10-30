Your tip
Matthew Perry Sold Off $33 Million Worth of Real Estate in Last 2 Years Before Downsizing to $6 Million Pad Where He Died

matthew perry death october th jpeg
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry had downsized in the years before his death — unloading two massive properties and moving into a much smaller home for himself, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Perry was found dead after an apparent drowning at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. The Friends star was discovered in the property’s jacuzzi.

mtthew perry june
Source: mega

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,000 sq. ft. home where Perry died was purchased by the actor during the pandemic in 2020.

Months before scooping up the home, Perry dropped the asking price on his massive 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3 ½ bathrooms, 9,290 sq. ft. penthouse condo in The Century building in Century City, Los Angeles.

matthew perry death police arrive at house
Source: mega

Police outside Matthew Perry's Pacific Palisades home.

The building came with a 24-7 concierge, valet parking, and tons of other luxury amenities.

Perry had listed the home for $35 million in 2019 but dropped it down to $27 million. The pad eventually sold for $21 million in June 2021.

matthew perry parents arrive at his house
Source: mega

Matthew Perry's parents seen arrivng at his Pacific Palisades home.

In addition to the penthouse, Perry owned a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 5,500 sq. ft beachfront property in Malibu. He purchased the home for $12 million in 2011 but unloaded it for $13.1 million in 2021.

At the time of his death, it is believed the only home that Perry owned in Los Angeles was the property in Pacific Palisades.

matthew perry with friends cast emmys
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, first responders rushed to Perry’s property after being called about a potential cardiac arrest. Law enforcement sources said they did not find any illicit drugs at the scene, but Perry had multiple prescription bottles.

Perry had prescriptions for depression and anxiety. In addition, police found a drug that is used for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Many people who suffer from emphysema or chronic bronchitis are given the medicine. Perry was a longtime smoker during his lifetime.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Officer completed an autopsy of Perry but deferred the cause of death. Additional toxicology tests will be done to determine what, if anything, was in Perry’s blood at the time he died.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

