Matthew Perry's Friends Plan to Honor Late Actor by Pursuing His Dreams of a Foundation to Help Others Struggling With Substance Abuse

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Friends of late actor Matthew Perry intend to honor his dream of helping others struggling with addiction.

By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry's friends intend to honor the late actor by pursuing his dreams of creating a foundation to help others struggling with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 54, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday from an alleged drowning at his Los Angeles home. Before his death, the beloved Friends star was open about his lifelong struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism, which he revealed in shocking detail in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry died at age 54 from an apparent drowning at his LA home.

In the book, Perry addressed the heartbreaking desire to be remembered for helping others — though he understood his legacy as Friends' character Chandler Bing would likely overshadow his work off-stage.

Perry planned to expand his mission to help others battling substance abuse and alcoholism with a foundation but tragically didn't have the chance to see his vision come to life.

According to TMZ, the late actor's close pals plan to make those dreams a reality in his honor.

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry was open about his decades-long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.

Though plans for the foundation are unclear, it will presumably pick up where Perry left off. Back in 2013, Perry turned his Malibu beach house into a sober living home called the Perry House for men struggling with alcohol abuse.

"I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life and a lot of wonderful accolades," Perry told the Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that.'"

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry wrote about his desire to be remembered for helping others in his memoir.

The Odd Couple star sold the home in 2015 with plans to open a larger center in the future.

"I’m keeping the business going because I like it; it’s a good way to help alcoholics," Perry told the outlet about his future plans for the center.

While Perry unfortunately did not live to see an expansion of the Perry House's mission, the actor was still able to transform the lives of other struggling addicts.

matthew perry
Source: MEGA

Perry turned his Malibu beach house into a sober living home for men in 2013.

Comedian Hank Azaria posted a touching tribute thanking the actor for his part in helping him get sober.

"I’m a sober guy for 17 years," Azaria said in the Instagram video. "I want to say that the night I went into AA, Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together. As a sober person, he was so caring and giving and wise and he totally helped me get sober."

"I really wish he could have found it in himself to stay with the sober life more consistently," Azaria added.

