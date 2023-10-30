Matthew Perry's Friends Plan to Honor Late Actor by Pursuing His Dreams of a Foundation to Help Others Struggling With Substance Abuse

Matthew Perry's friends intend to honor the late actor by pursuing his dreams of creating a foundation to help others struggling with substance abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Perry, 54, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday from an alleged drowning at his Los Angeles home. Before his death, the beloved Friends star was open about his lifelong struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism, which he revealed in shocking detail in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.