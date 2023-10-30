Outrage: Ex-'SNL' Writer Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death — 'I Just Thought It Was Funny'
Former Saturday Night Live writer and comedian Kevin Brennan caused outrage this weekend after he mocked Matthew Perry’s sudden death at the age of 54, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking development to come after the beloved Friends star passed away on Saturday in a hot tub following a suspected cardiac arrest, Brennan took to X to joke about Perry’s heartbreaking passing.
“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB,” the struggling comic and podcast host wrote alongside an article announcing Perry’s death. “HAHAHAHA.”
“Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?” Brennan continued. “Because it’s not very deep.”
Brennan mocked the 54-year-old Friends star’s death further after TMZ reported on the struggling comedian’s shocking comments.
“I didn’t mock it,” he wrote. “I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”
“Am I trending yet?” Brennan added on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, fans of the late Friends actor also took to X to condemn Brennan’s comments and criticize the “sick” 63-year-old comedian.
“P----,” one user wrote. “I hope you are never affected by this insidious disease.”
“I will never understand the mindset of someone who posts s--- like this,” wrote another. “I wish you well, because you must be sick.”
“Remind me to laugh at you when it’s your turn,” a third X user wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry passed away on Saturday afternoon at his Los Angeles home.
Investigators suspect that the Chandler Bing actor drowned in his hot tub after suffering a cardiac arrest.
First responders reportedly rushed to the actor’s LA home on a cardiac arrest call, and LAPD officers responded to the 18000 block of Blue Sail Drive at approximately 4:10 PM for a death investigation of a male in his 50s.
An autopsy was completed on Sunday and toxicology results are currently pending, according to the Los Angeles County coroner. Perry’s body is also reportedly ready for release.
LAPD officials confirmed that no illicit drugs were found at Perry’s home after his death on Saturday, although investigators reportedly found anti-depressant, anti-anxiety, and COPD prescription drugs inside the actor’s house.
Perry fought drug and alcohol addiction for years before his death at 54 over the weekend.
The Friends actor detailed his lengthy battle with substance abuse in his recent memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, and revealed that he “almost died” in 2018 when his colon burst from opioid abuse.
Perry also revealed how he fell into a coma for two weeks and was forced to spend five months in the hospital.
"It is very odd to live in a world where if you died, it would shock people but surprise no one," he wrote in his 2022 memoir.