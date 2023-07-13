Your tip
Eva Longoria 'Deeply Concerned' for Ex-Husband Tyler Christopher After Public Intoxication Arrest, Would Pay for Rehab: Sources

eva tyler christopher pp
Source: MEGA; Morgan County Sheriff's Office
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Eva Longoria is "deeply concerned" about her first ex-husband, former soap star Tyler Christopher, following his recent arrest, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Insiders said the Desperate Housewives actress can hardly recognize the man she exchanged vows with years ago. Longoria and Christopher were married from 2002 to 2004.

eva longoria tyler
Source: MEGA

The Daytime heartthrob, 50, was recently cuffed at the Hollywood Burbank Airport on May 26 and charged with public intoxication. Police said Christopher fell asleep on the ground at the airport due to his alleged high alcohol consumption.

Not only did he miss his flight, but Christopher also displayed clear signs of intoxication at the American Airlines terminal and was "unable to care for himself."

A source said that Longoria expressed concern for her Emmy-winning ex after his recent troubles. "But she would give Tyler any help he needs, including paying for a trip to rehab."

morgan county sherrif
Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

2019 Mugshot

RadarOnline.com should note that he had a similar run-in with the law back in November 2019, at which time he spent his 47th birthday behind bars following a public intoxication arrest at his Indiana residence.

An Uber driver reached out to authorities after he dropped off Christopher at home. The actor had allegedly passed out and urinated on himself.

Eva Longoria
eva longoria hardly recognizes ex husband tyler christopher public intoxication
Source: MEGA

Legal docs said he had gone on a bender prior to that arrest, during which police received multiple calls about him being under the influence. The Days of Our Lives hunk looked worlds away from his former self in a bearded and disheveled mugshot at the time.

Now that he's had another setback, having support "means a lot to Tyler," an insider said. "He needs a friend right now."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Longoria for comment.

eva longoria hardly recognizes ex husband tyler christopher public intoxication
Source: MEGA

Eva Longoria, Jose 'Pepe' Baston

Following his split from Longoria, he wed Brienne Pedigo in 2008. She filed for divorce in February 2019.

As for the Devious Maids star, she is still happily married to Mexican businessman José Bastón after her divorce from second ex-husband basketball player Tony Parker.

