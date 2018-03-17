Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Growing Bump In Miami – See The Photos thumbnail

Eva Longoria Shows Off Her Growing Bump In Miami – See The Photos

Actress looks like she is ready to give birth any minute now.

Eva Longoria is very pregnant. And the former Desperate Housewives star showed off her baby bump while in Miami. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.
Longoria is expecting her first child and is currently working as a producer on 'Grand Hotel' in Miami.
The popular star was snapped wearing a grey shawl with an all black ensemble that showed off her growing baby bump.
Donning a baseball cap she was smiling as she spoke with actor Demian Bichir.
Grand Hotel tells the story of the professional and personal lives of people working at a family run hotel in Miami Beach.
The 43-year-old actress is 7 months pregnant with her first child with husband Jose Baston.
Longoria revealed recently that she has been so busy that she has not set-up a nursery.
She revealed: "Right now I'm without a home because I'm selling my old house! I don't have a nursery, I haven't stocked up on anything. [Soon] I'll be in my new house and I can start focusing! But I'm very happy!"

