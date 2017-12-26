Hot Mama! Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump In Miami Beach thumbnail

Photos

Hot Mama! Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump In Miami Beach

The actress and her husband José Bastón head south for the holidays.

By
Posted on
Hot Mama! Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump In Miami Beach thumbnail
View gallery 9
BG/Mega
Hot Mama! Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump In Miami Beach
1 of 9
Eva Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, headed to Florida to celebrate the holidays and bask in their impending parenthood! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the couple and shots of the actress showing off her baby bump.

Photo credit: BG/Mega

Longoria relaxed in Miami Beach over the holidays.

Photo credit: MEGA

She was spotted hanging out on a balcony with her husband.

Photo credit: MEGA

Longoria, who is expecting her first child, displayed her baby bump in a black tank top.

Photo credit: MEGA

The expectant mom, 42, looked happy in the bright Florida sun.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Longoria and Bastón, 49, wed in a spectacular 2016 ceremony in Mexico.

Photo credit: MEGA

The two took a Christmas Day stroll together in Miami Beach.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The happy pair, who are celebrating their second Christmas as a couple and their last with no kids, held hands on their holiday outing.

Photo credit: MEGA

Longoria's expanding belly was on full display during their jaunt. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments