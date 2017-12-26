Hot Mama! Eva Longoria Shows Off Baby Bump In Miami Beach

Eva Longoria
and her husband, José Bastón
, headed to Florida to celebrate the holidays and bask in their impending parenthood! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the couple and shots of the actress showing off her baby bump.
Longoria relaxed in Miami Beach over the holidays.
The expectant mom, 42, looked happy in the bright Florida sun.
Longoria and Bastón, 49, wed in a spectacular 2016 ceremony in Mexico.
The two took a Christmas Day stroll together in Miami Beach.
Longoria's expanding belly was on full display during their jaunt.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.