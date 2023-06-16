'She was 17, I was 40': President Biden Makes Awkward Joke About Eva Longoria During White House Screening of Her Newest Film
President Joe Biden made an awkward joke about Eva Longoria and knowing her a “long time” during a White House screening of her newest film this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The uncomfortable incident took place on Thursday as Longoria, 48, visited the White House to screen her new film and directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot.
But after the 80-year-old president strolled onto the South Lawn while holding hands with both Longoria and First Lady Jill Biden, the blunder-prone commander-in-chief confused audience members with the joke about knowing the actress a “long time.”
"She was 17, I was 40,” Biden quipped to the mostly unresponsive crowd, according to Daily Mail.
Meanwhile, Longoria received a better response when she took to the South Lawn podium to discuss Flamin’ Hot and purported Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor Richard Montañez.
Longoria also praised President Biden on Thursday night and revealed that she has worked with Biden for “many, many years.”
“And it has always been a great joy,” the actress said regarding her work with the president. “We share so much. He's been a champion for working people in search of the American dream.”
“The man who's been fighting for us all, fighting for Latinos, fighting for Americans, fighting for workers, and most importantly – fighting for democracy,” Longoria continued. “A man who understands and embodies the values of family, community, and perseverance.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Longoria’s visit to the White House on Thursday and Biden’s awkward joke about knowing the actress a “long time” came just hours after the president snapped at a reporter.
That incident came after the reporter asked Biden about recent allegations he received $5 million in bribes from the executive of a Ukrainian company while still vice president.
Republicans claimed that Biden was referred to as the “Big Guy” in a number of emails that allegedly prove the now-president was involved in illegal “pay-to-play” bribery schemes while serving as President Barack Obama’s vice president.
"Why did the Ukraine informant file refer to you as the Big Guy?" the reporter asked about a recent FBI memo cited by House GOP lawmakers.
"Why did you ask such a dumb question?" President Biden fired back.