Tyler Christopher's Sad Last Days: Eva Longoria's Ex Suffered 4 Traumatic Brain Injuries After Drunken Falls, Police Documents Show

Eva Longoria's ex-husband, Tyler Christopher, suffered from four traumatic brain injuries in 2019 due to his alleged addiction to booze, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell revelation was laid bare in a 2021 police report where the General Hospital stud was found allegedly hammered in the streets of a Columbus, Ohio, suburb where his frustrated sister told the patrol officers she wanted nothing to do with him.

“While waiting for Tyler's sister, Sarah Amos, to come to the scene, I spoke with Sarah via phone where she advised she was not going to pick him up,” the shocking report from the Powell Police Department stated.