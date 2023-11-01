Tyler Christopher's Sad Last Days: Eva Longoria's Ex Suffered 4 Traumatic Brain Injuries After Drunken Falls, Police Documents Show
Eva Longoria's ex-husband, Tyler Christopher, suffered from four traumatic brain injuries in 2019 due to his alleged addiction to booze, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell revelation was laid bare in a 2021 police report where the General Hospital stud was found allegedly hammered in the streets of a Columbus, Ohio, suburb where his frustrated sister told the patrol officers she wanted nothing to do with him.
“While waiting for Tyler's sister, Sarah Amos, to come to the scene, I spoke with Sarah via phone where she advised she was not going to pick him up,” the shocking report from the Powell Police Department stated.
“Sarah advised that Tyler fell down the stairs at her home and should be evaluated at the nearest hospital. Sarah added that Tyler has had four traumatic brain injuries since 2019. Sarah stated Tyler left the residence to get more alcohol.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 50-year-old soap star was found dead inside a San Diego, California, apartment on Halloween morning from a suspected cardiac arrest.
The former Desperate Housewives actress was “deeply concerned” about the hunk after he was busted in May 2023 at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, taking a drunken nap on the floor after allegedly chugging down a large amount of liquor, according to RadarOnline.com sources close to Longoria.
Police at the time said the soap star, whose real name is Tyler Christopher Baker, was “unable to care for himself,” and he was hauled away to the drunk tank.
In his June 30, 2021, arrest, police were summoned to a bank parking lot at about 5 PM after someone called 911 to report a drunkard trying to get into the back seat of a stranger's car. He then went to another vehicle and tried to climb into the GAS TANK, according to the police report.
Police found Tyler sitting on the curb where the officers observed “vomit on his shirt and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.”
“Christopher had a difficult time finishing complete sentences, slurred his words, and had delayed responses. I asked Tyler if he drove to the location to which he advised he received he was dropped off at the bank but could not state who the driver was. Tyler was observed to be heavily impaired and not able to stand on his own without assistance,” the police report stated.
The officers wanted to give Tyler a break and called his sister to take him home, but she begged them to transport him to the emergency room to get his head-banging injuries checked out.
"I asked Tyler what kind of alcoholic beverage he was drinking, which he stated vodka. Tyler was ultimately charged with disorderly conduct,” the report stated.
Tyler, who was married to Longoria from 2002 to 2004, pled guilty in October 2021 and he was fined about $200, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
In 2019, he was handcuffed in Indiana after falling asleep in an Uber and urinating in the back seat.
His cause of death is pending an autopsy by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.