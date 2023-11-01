Tyler Christopher Death: Eva Longoria Was 'Deeply Concerned' About Ex-husband Weeks Before His Sudden Passing
Eva Longoria was “deeply concerned” about ex-husband Tyler Christopher just weeks before he suddenly passed away at 50 years old, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a heartbreaking development to come after the General Hospital star passed away on Tuesday in San Diego following a suspected “cardiac event,” remarks Longoria made in July resurfaced.
According to sources close to the Desperate Housewives actress, Longoria was “deeply concerned” about her ex-husband after he was arrested in May for public intoxication.
Christopher was arrested on May 26 at the Hollywood Burbank Airport after he fell asleep on the ground due to an alleged high alcohol consumption.
Police at the time said that the former soap star was “unable to care for himself.”
After his arrest, Longoria’s close friend said that the actress could hardly recognize her ex-husband. The pair were married from 2002 to 2004.
But while Longoria “could hardly recognize” Christopher, she also reportedly offered to help her ex amid his drinking troubles – including offering to pay for him to go to rehab.
“She would give Tyler any help he needs,” a source close to Longoria said in July. "Including paying for a trip to rehab."
Another source said that having support "meant a lot to Tyler” and that he “needed a friend” at the time.
The late soap star was arrested for public intoxication again in 2019 in Indiana and spent his 47th birthday behind bars.
Police were called by an Uber driver who drove Christopher home during that incident, and the actor had allegedly passed out and urinated on himself.
He reportedly suffered from both bipolar disorder and alcoholism in the years leading up to his death.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Christopher passed away on Tuesday after he suffered a “cardiac event” inside his San Diego apartment. The former Days of Our Lives star was 50.
Maurice Benard, Christopher’s General Hospital co-star, announced the actor’s sudden passing on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” Benard wrote. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”
“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," the General Hospital co-star continued. "Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”
“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol,” Benard concluded.
“We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”