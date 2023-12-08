Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82
Legendary actor Ryan O'Neal passed away at age 82, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Love Story star's son Patrick announced the heartbreaking news on Friday.
Patrick announced the news of his father's death in an emotional post, according to TMZ.
"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," the grieving son wrote.
The late actor began his TV and film career in 1960, after training as an amateur boxer. Four years later in 1964, he landed the role of Rodney Harrington on ABC's Peyton Place.
Audiences swooned over Ryan in the hit soap opera and he quickly became one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs. As his popularity continued to climb, the late actor transitioned from TV to film.
His successful movie career most notably includes his 1970 instant classic, Love Story, which earned him Oscar award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor.
Three years later Ryan was nominated again for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in the Peter Bogdanovich's Paper Moon in 1973. It was the second film that the two worked on together, preceded by What's Up, Doc? in 1972.
During his film career Ryan also worked with legendary director Stanley Kubrick on Barry Lyndon in 1975, as well as Richard Attenborough's A Bridge Too Far in 1977.
Ryan continued to work in the industry decades later on Fox's hit series Bones, from 2005 to 2017.
Ryan was born in Los Angeles, California, to screenwriter Charles O'Neal and actress Patricia O'Neal.
He and late Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett were life partners from 1979 to 1997. The couple reconnected years later and dated from 2001 until her death in 2009.
On his father's longtime partner, Patrick lovingly said, "Ryan never bragged, but he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again."
Ryan shared daughter Tatum O'Neal and son Griffin O'Neal with his first wife Joanna Moore, who he was married to from 1963 to 1967.
The late actor married Leigh Taylor-Young in 1967 and the couple had one son together, Patrick. They later divorced in 1974. Nine years later, Ryan and Farrah welcomed son Redmond O'Neal to the world in 1985.
Ryan is survived by his four children and five grandchildren.