GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace Fighting Ex-Fiancé Patrick Byrant in Court After Shocking Split
GOP House Rep. Nancy Mace is currently in the middle of a messy legal battle with her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, over two multi-million-dollar homes the former couple bought together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple, who got engaged in May 2022, suddenly split last month after only 18 months together.
Their split has reportedly escalated into a fight over a $3.9 million beachfront property and a $1.3 million Washington, D.C. home in which they both reportedly share equity.
According to Daily Mail, Mace is expected to take legal action over the homes – although no lawsuit has yet been filed by either party.
Sources familiar Mace and Bryant’s recent split told the outlet that the GOP politician allegedly found her fiancé on a dating app while they were still together.
Bryant denied being active on the dating app and suggested that he only re-downloaded the app to delete an old profile.
“I'm not Taylor Swift,” Mace recently said when asked about her abrupt split from Bryant. “No one gives a damn about my relationship status.”
“The status of our relationship is no one's business,” Bryant said in a statement of his own. “We have more important things to focus on as a country.”
The shocking legal dispute comes just days after Mace faced a surprising exodus from her office on Capitol Hill with six staffers resigning amid allegations that the GOP congresswoman runs a "toxic" office.
Mace has also faced accusations of inappropriate work behavior.
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Finalizes Divorce From Husband, Divvies Up Millions In Marital Assets In Secret Out-Of-Court Settlement
- Sean Hannity Grills Lauren Boebert About 'Little B----' Spat With Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'What's Going On With You Two?'
- MAGA Pastor Threatens Lawsuit Over Claims Of Affair With Lauren Boebert After GOP Rep. Files For Divorce
Three sources claimed that she “openly discussed her sex life” in the office – including in front of male junior staffers.
She has since lost a total of nine staff members – including her chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, and legislative director – in recent months.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,” one former staffer said regarding the matter.
Mace, a 46-year-old mother-of-two, is said to be known for her “colorful” personality and infamous clashes with former President Donald Trump.
The South Carolina politician has made headlines for her political antics – such as wearing a jacket advocating for contraception access and donning a shirt with a scarlet 'A' on it after voting to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker in October.
One staffer indicated that Mace is more focused in landed spots on cable outlets like Fox News rather than on creating legislation to help the people of South Carolina.
“Everything started with media attention,” the insider spilled this week. “We were free to drive the legislative agenda.”
“She was pretty hands off in the process, which is pretty cool for a staffer,” the source continued. “She was more focused on getting on Fox News.”