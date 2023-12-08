Brian Laundrie's Lawyer Demands Lawsuit Brought on by Gabby Petito's Parents Be Dismissed

Brian Laundrie's lawyer is once again demanding the lawsuit he got dragged into by Gabby Petito's parents be dismissed. In the latest motion obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steven Bertolino insisted his public statement about Gabby during the search was not intended to cause her family emotional distress. He also denied Roberta and Christopher Laundrie "knew the whereabouts of her body" or had "full knowledge" she had been murdered.

Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, and her dad, Joseph Petito, filed a lawsuit in 2022, accusing the Laundries of knowing their daughter “had been murdered by their son." They later added Bertolino to the suit. They claimed the Laundries purposely gave them false hope that she would be reunited with her loved ones after going missing during a cross-country road trip with her then-fiancé, Brian.

Source: Moab Police Dept. Bertolino said his statement is not responsible for their emotional distress.

While Bertolino admitted "he released a statement on behalf" of Christopher and Roberta, he argued that it "was made following urging and demands – some life threatening – for information and comment from Plaintiffs, law enforcement, the press, and the public." "This Defendant denies that Defendants CHRISTOPHER LAUNDRIE and ROBERTA LAUNDRIE had 'full knowledge' that Gabrielle Petito had been murdered by Brian Laundrie at that time and further denies that Defendants CHRISTOPHER LAUNDRIE and ROBERTA LAUNDRIE knew the whereabouts of her body," read the documents filed on Friday.

Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM Gabby went missing on a cross-country road trip with her then-fiancé.

Bertolino also cited "attorney-client privilege," noting that Brian can no longer waive those rights since he's dead; therefore, whatever knowledge he may or may not have about Gabby is protected. "This Defendant is either without knowledge and/or is unable to admit or deny knowledge as to the allegations contained in paragraph 16 of Plaintiffs’ Third Amended Complaint as to do so would violate the attorney-client privilege between this Defendant and by Brian Laundrie (which Brian Laundrie has not waived) and, therefore, this Defendant denies same."

The attorney said that the Laundries "contacted him on or about August 29, 2021 for purposes of obtaining legal advice and counsel with respect to their son, Brian Laundrie." Bertolino made the public statement in September 2021. He also alleged that Brian was "grieving" during a televised interview that occurred in October 2021.

Source: Courtesy North Port Police Depar/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency Brian later took his own life after revealing he was her killer.

Gabby's parents claimed that "the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous." “Mr. Bertolino’s knowledge is certainly far more than the Laundrie parents,” the attorney continued. “Yet, he cannot disclose what he knows or the reasons why he took certain actions because, even after Brian Laundrie’s death, Mr. Bertolino still owes a duty of confidentiality to Brian Laundrie," their lawyer, Pat Reilly, claimed.

Bertolino demanded the lawsuit naming him be dismissed, arguing he "is not liable, or alternatively, only liable for his pro rata share of damages." He also alleged Gabby's parents "failed to allege facts demonstrating intentional or reckless conduct," saying their "severe emotional distress was preexisting prior to the alleged conduct of this Defendant and, as such, is not actionable."

Source: @GABSPETITO/INSTAGRAM Gabby's cause of death was strangulation.

Gabby's body was found on September 19, 2021, near an undeveloped camping area at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. It was later revealed she had been strangled to death. Brian died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in October 2021. He wrote a note admitting he murdered Gabby, calling the act "merciful."

