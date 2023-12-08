Andrew Shue All Smiles With Girlfriend Marilee Fiebig After Swapping Romantic Partners With Ex-Wife Amy Robach's Lover T.J. Holmes
Andrew Shue was glowing with his girlfriend, Marilee Fiebig, marking the first time the unlikely couple has been seen together since swapping lovers with their exes. The surprising pair was spotted packing up the Melrose Place actor's green jeep on Friday, spending time together ahead of the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told us months ago that Shue and Fiebig had been texting and supporting each other amid the double divorces with Good Morning America costars-turned-secret lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
Their romance was made public this week.
Shue flashed his heartthrob smile while helping Fiebig pack up his vehicle in the footage obtained by Daily Mail. Wearing black slacks and a navy bomber jacket, Robach's ex-husband looked comfortable and relaxed with his new leading lady.
Fiebig appeared happy in his company, beaming and laughing while they rearranged their baggage.
Insiders shared that the two bonded over the trauma they faced with their high-profile divorces. The actor was married to Robach for 12 years. Fiebig's marriage to Holmes was also 12 years.
RadarOnline.com was told in January that the pair had become close as ABC investigated to see if their super-secret romance — which was exposed by Daily Mail — violated any company policies.
“They’ve spoken on the phone and have sent each other encouraging texts,” an insider revealed to this outlet almost a year ago.
While their communication started over their breakups, at some point, their friendship blossomed into more.
“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” a source told Page Six, adding they've been dating for about six months.
Robach and Holmes have denied they cheated on their exes — but when their romance was outed, no one knew their marriages had imploded.
The controversial couple — who was fired from their jobs at ABC over their relationship — addressed the scandal on their podcast, Amy & T.J.
“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Robach said. Holmes set the record straight, claiming, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case."