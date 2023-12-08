Tory Lanez Meets With Lawyer Over Hit & Run Accusations While Locked Up in Prison
Tory Lanez has been locked up for months, but the pint-sized rapper’s legal troubles have yet to calm down.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lanez, who is locked up at the North Kern State Prison, recently met with a lawyer representing him in a civil lawsuit over an alleged car accident.
The lawyer said she recently met Lanez to discuss the case.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, a couple named Krisha and Jesse Grullon sued Tory [real name: Daystar Peterson] over an alleged hit & run.
In the lawsuit, the couple said Krishna was driving around Miami on January 1, 2021, with Jesse as a passenger.
Krisha and Jesse said Tory swiped their car while driving a 2017 Bentley Bentaya.
The driver said once she exited the highway, she was in the left lane at the “immediate red light at a complete stop waiting for the green light when Tory allegedly “suddenly swiped [Krisha’s] vehicle on the rear side in a matte green Bentley SUV with white rims.”
The couple accused Tory of leaving the scene without exchanging insurance information. In court documents, Krishna claimed she was four months pregnant at the time of the crash.
The lawsuit accused Tory of neglect and causing the couple pain and suffering. In addition, the duo said they dealt with loss of wages, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life.
Lanez denied the incident ever took place. His lawyer Andell Brown called the allegations in the lawsuit “baseless.”
He claimed the couple didn’t report the alleged incident to their insurance company until 7 months after they claimed it went down.
The lawyer claimed the entire story was made up. He accused the duo of looking up Lanez’s license plate and then making a fake case against him. In his filing, the lawyer claimed the couple initially told police the driver’s car was gray, not green like they did in the lawsuit.
- Pregnant Woman Sues Tory Lanez Over Alleged Hit & Run In Miami That Left Her Disfigured, Rapper Calls It A Lie
- Tory Lanez Fires Back At Man Suing Over Hit-And-Run That Allegedly Left Victim Disfigured
- Tory Lanez Fails To Reach Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Criminal Case, Facing 22 Years In Prison
The lawyer said the insurance company denied the couple’s claim.
In recent documents, a Florida lawyer named, Susette Gruebele, hired by Lanez’s insurance company to represent the rapper, said she had tried to meet with the musician for months but was blocked by a third party.
She said she recently had their first meeting and had planned to meet the rapper for a second time but it did “not proceed.”
She said “based on the open lines of communication with [the prison]” she believed “there will be less disruptions” with communicating with Lanez.
Gruebele asked for an extension on deadlines in the case due to Lanez’ “current living situation” and the potential interruptions in communications that may occur.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez was also hit with a separate lawsuit by a man named Barry Fine.
Fine claimed his car was damaged after he is also a defendant in another lawsuit over claims a 2016 Range Rover owned by Lanez hit his car and then fled the scene.
The case is ongoing.
In August, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.