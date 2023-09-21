Incarcerated Rapper Tory Lanez's First Meal in Prison Revealed!

Tory Lanez is probably no longer rapping It Doesn't Matter, especially about his food. The rapper-turned-convicted felon, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, was transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, earlier this week — and only RadarOnline.com can reveal what his first prison meal was.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

RadarOnline.com obtained North Kern's menu for the week from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which manages the entire State of California's prison system. Lanez checked into the facility — located 145 miles from Los Angeles — on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the facility's food schedule, the rapper's first lunch in prison was a yummy tuna sandwich on whole wheat bread. The menu made sure to identify that the fish was from a packet and not a can. Lanez's sandwich came with mustard, a bag of chips, and a sugar-free unidentified beverage. If he or any of his fellow prisoners didn't want to eat the packet tuna, they could swap it for a cheese sandwich.

Source: North Kern State Prison Tory posed for his new prison mug shot.

Article continues below advertisement

While Lanez's lunch sounded sub-par, the Say It musician's dinner seemed to be muy bueno. RadarOnline.com can reveal that his first dinner as a prisoner at his new home was chicken fajitas — but we're not talking about a freshly cooked hen. Lanez's meat consisted of good old chicken strips and was paired with sliced onion and bell peppers. His sides included Spanish rice, pinto beans, green peas, and tortilla chips. The rapper was able to watch down his food with another unidentified sugar-free beverage and got pudding for dessert.

Source: MEGA Tory Lanez's new home is 145 miles from Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Lanez woke up in North Kern on Wednesday to a hot breakfast that consisted of grits, sausage, and a biscuit — or eggs with onion and peppers if he wanted to go with the healthier option. His meal came with sliced American cheese, a banana, and butter. The incarcerated rapper could also choose if he wanted 1% milk or coffee as his drink of choice in the AM.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in relation to the July 2020 shooting of Megan the Stallion. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megan took the stand and said she wished Lanez would have killed her.

He shot the WAP rapper in the foot after they left Kylie Jenner's party in the Hollywood Hills. Megan took the stand and tearfully told the judge and jury that she wished Lanez would have killed her following all the backlash she received for speaking out. Tory had maintained his innocence throughout the legal battle, but the jury saw otherwise.

Powered by RedCircle