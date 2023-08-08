Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison over the July 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lanez, 31, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felonies in December 2022. Lanez was convicted on one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and one count of having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.