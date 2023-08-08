Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison over the July 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lanez, 31, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felonies in December 2022. Lanez was convicted on one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and one count of having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
While Lanez maintained his innocence, the prosecution sought a 13-year sentence.
Lanez's new attorney pushed for a therapeutic route of probation to address the rapper's alleged childhood trauma and alcohol abuse — though his legal team acknowledged that probation was not likely on the table with his felony convictions.
Ultimately, the judge landed on 10 years in prison after he indicted on Tuesday that he was looking at dismissing enhancements that would have carried additional years should Lanez be deemed a threat to the public, according to crime reporter Meghann Cuniff.
Monday's ruling marked the end of a long road and an intense trial that divided the rap community.
At trial, Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pate, took the stand and testified that Lanez told her "dance, b----" before he pulled the trigger, discharging the bullet that struck her foot.
The Savage rapper said that before the shooting, an argument broke out in the car she was in with Lanez and her ex-best friend Kelsey. At the time of the shooting, the group was parked outside Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home, where a party was taking place.
Pate said that after the shooting, she "didn't want to be a snitch" and had no intention to speak about the incident publicly. It was only after internet trolls and naysayers within the rap/hip-hop community started "making things up" that she addressed the Hollywood Hills incident.
Pate claimed that she had to "defend" her name after rumors spread that she wasn't a victim.
After he was found guilty of three felonies last December, Lanez obtained new counsel who attempted to appeal his conviction. Attorney Jose Baez met with the court in May 2023 after he filed a motion for a new trial. Baez slammed the original defense argument put forward by Lanez's trial attorney, George Mgdesyan, as a "jumbled, bungled mess."
Despite Baez arguing that Mgdesyan "failed" his client, the judge rejected the defense's request for a new trial and proceeded forward with August's scheduled court date.